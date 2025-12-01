يتراوح تعويض مدير منتجات in United States في Gusto من $199K لكل year لمستوى L2 إلى $393K لكل year لمستوى L4. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $399K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Gusto. آخر تحديث: 12/1/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$199K
$165K
$33.8K
$0
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$393K
$213K
$150K
$29K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
20%
سنة 1
20%
سنة 2
20%
سنة 3
20%
سنة 4
20%
سنة 5
في Gusto، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 5 سنة:
20% يستحق في 1st-سنة (20.00% سنوياً)
20% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)
20% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)
20% يستحق في 4th-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)
20% يستحق في 5th-سنة (1.67% شهرياً)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Gusto، Options تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
