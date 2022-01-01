دليل الشركات
GSK الرواتب

نطاق رواتب GSK يتراوح من $6,733 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $392,700 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في GSK. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $177K
عالم البيانات
Median $86.1K
مساعد إداري
$71.7K

مهندس طبي حيوي
$169K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$28.8K
محلل أعمال
$28.2K
مهندس تحكم
$91.3K
خدمة العملاء
$36.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
$60.3K
محلل مالي
$65.3K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$59.7K
مستشار إداري
$114K
التسويق
$248K
عمليات التسويق
$75.9K
مصمم المنتج
$55.4K
مدير المنتج
$60.5K
مدير البرامج
$129K
مدير المشاريع
$393K
مُوظِّف
$80.6K
الشؤون التنظيمية
$97.8K
المبيعات
$6.7K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$105K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$86.1K
مهندس حلول
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في GSK هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $392,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في GSK هو $83,329.

