Greentech Industries محلل أمن سيبراني الرواتب

يتراوح متوسط إجمالي تعويض محلل أمن سيبراني في Greentech Industries من BDT 4.07M إلى BDT 5.57M لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Greentech Industries. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

$36.1K - $42.8K
Bangladesh
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
$33.3K$36.1K$42.8K$45.6K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل أمن سيبراني في Greentech Industries تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره BDT 5,573,707. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Greentech Industries لوظيفة محلل أمن سيبراني هو BDT 4,071,229.

