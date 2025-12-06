يتراوح متوسط إجمالي تعويض محلل أمن سيبراني في Greentech Industries من BDT 4.07M إلى BDT 5.57M لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Greentech Industries. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025
متوسط إجمالي التعويضات
ادع أصدقاءك ومجتمعك لإضافة الرواتب بشكل مجهول في أقل من 60 ثانية. المزيد من البيانات يعني رؤى أفضل للباحثين عن عمل مثلك ولمجتمعنا!
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/greentech-industries/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.