Gradient AI الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Gradient AI من $122,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $185,000 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Gradient AI. آخر تحديث: 10/19/2025

عالم بيانات
Median $185K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $122K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$183K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Gradient AI هي عالم بيانات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $185,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Gradient AI هو $182,580.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Gradient AI

