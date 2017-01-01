دليل الشركات
    Grade Education Centre is a premier English language school and certified exam center, offering in-person and online courses for all ages. As Ukraine's only authorized Platinum Cambridge Assessment English center, it provides preparation for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and Cambridge English. The center employs certified teachers and utilizes a communicative teaching approach. It also offers teacher training programs such as CELTA, DELTA, and TKT. With flexible scheduling and small group sizes, Grade ensures personalized and effective learning experiences.

    https://grade.ua
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2008
    سنة التأسيس
    المقر الرئيسي

