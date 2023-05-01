GovTech الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب GovTech من $8,514 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $163,213 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في GovTech. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $95.1K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مهندس ديف أوبس

مدير منتج
Median $105K
عالم بيانات
Median $100K

مصمم منتجات
Median $73.2K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل أعمال
Median $76.9K
مدير مشروع
Median $110K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $163K
محلل بيانات
$8.5K
الموارد البشرية
$82.1K
مدير برنامج
$117K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$69.6K
مهندس حلول
$103K

مهندس بيانات

مدير برنامج تقني
$74.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ GovTech คือ مدير هندسة البرمجيات โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $163,213 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ GovTech คือ $95,115

موارد أخرى