Goibibo الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Goibibo من $11,854 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $65,444 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Goibibo. آخر تحديث: 10/16/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $15.6K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مصمم منتجات
$11.9K
مدير منتج
$60.9K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$65.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Goibibo هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $65,444. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Goibibo هو $38,255.

