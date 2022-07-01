دليل الشركات
Glowforge
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Glowforge الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Glowforge من $161,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $447,225 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Glowforge. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $161K
التسويق
$192K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
مدير منتج
$447K
مدير مشروع
$169K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Glowforge هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $447,225. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Glowforge هو $192,135.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Glowforge

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • USAA
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • Sephora
  • Zocdoc
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى