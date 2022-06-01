دليل الشركات
GLOBO
GLOBO الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب GLOBO من $11,613 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $120,600 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في GLOBO. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $29.8K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
$99.5K
مصمم منتجات
$11.6K

مدير منتج
$60.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$106K
مدير برنامج تقني
$121K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في GLOBO هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $120,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في GLOBO هو $79,788.

