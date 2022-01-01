دليل الشركات
Globant
Globant الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Globant من $11,235 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $298,500 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Globant. آخر تحديث: 9/12/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس بيانات

مهندس ديف أوبس

مطور ويب

مدير مشروع
Median $19.5K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $40.3K

مهندس حلول
Median $126K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $190K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $196K
محاسب
$15.9K
مساعد إداري
$143K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$33.6K
محلل أعمال
$46.4K
تطوير الأعمال
$299K
خدمة العملاء
$50.3K
الموارد البشرية
$15.2K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$13.3K
استشاري إداري
$71.9K
التسويق
$11.2K
عمليات التسويق
$52.3K
مصمم منتجات
$46.8K
مدير منتج
$39.4K
مدير برنامج
Median $219K
المبيعات
$80.4K
مهندس مبيعات
$121K
الأسئلة الشائعة

