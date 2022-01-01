دليل الشركات
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب GlobalLogic من $1,516 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب رأسمالي مخاطر في الحد الأدنى إلى $240,000 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في GlobalLogic. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان الجودة

مهندس حلول
Median $240K

مهندس بيانات

مدير منتج
Median $132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $177K
محاسب
$166K
محلل أعمال
$22.3K
خدمة العملاء
$36.7K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$74.5K
محلل بيانات
$22.5K
عالم بيانات
$111K
محلل مالي
$167K
مهندس أجهزة
$27.9K
استشاري إداري
$30K
مصمم منتجات
$69.5K
مدير مشروع
$194K
موظف توظيف
$98K
المبيعات
$214K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$74.5K
مدير برنامج تقني
$124K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$95.5K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$1.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في GlobalLogic هي مهندس حلول بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $240,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في GlobalLogic هو $74,511.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ GlobalLogic

