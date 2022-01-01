Glassdoor الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Glassdoor من $11,551 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $342,705 لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Glassdoor. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $192K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
عالم بيانات
Median $190K
مصمم منتجات
Median $153K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $254K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$205K
نجاح العملاء
$122K
محلل بيانات
$129K
مدير علوم البيانات
$250K
عمليات التسويق
$343K
مدير برنامج
$279K
مدير مشروع
$110K
المبيعات
$11.6K
مدير برنامج تقني
$139K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Glassdoor هي عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $342,705. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Glassdoor هو $192,000.

