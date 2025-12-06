دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس برمجيات in United States الوسطية في Ghost Autonomy $275K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Ghost Autonomy. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Ghost Autonomy
Sr Software Engineer
Mountain View, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$275K
المستوى
L5
الراتب الأساسي
$275K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
15 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Ghost Autonomy?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Ghost Autonomy in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $430,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ghost Autonomy لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in United States هو $275,000.

