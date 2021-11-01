دليل الشركات
Gazprom
Gazprom الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Gazprom من $13,028 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $86,918 لمنصب مهندس تحكم في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Gazprom. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $30.4K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان الجودة

مهندس ديف أوبس

عالم بيانات
Median $23.9K
محلل بيانات
Median $37.5K

مصمم منتجات
Median $27.8K
مدير منتج
Median $37K
مدير مشروع
Median $31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $24.6K
محلل أعمال
$49.5K
مهندس تحكم
$86.9K
كاتب إعلاني
$19.2K
نجاح العملاء
$13K
محلل مالي
Median $60K
مهندس جيولوجي
$37.1K
مصمم جرافيك
$37.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
مصرفي استثماري
$61.2K
استشاري إداري
$20.9K
التسويق
$50.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$60.4K
مهندس حلول
$63.1K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Gazprom هي مهندس تحكم at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $86,918. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Gazprom هو $37,254.

