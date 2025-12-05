دليل الشركات
Garmin
  • الرواتب
  • مصمم منتجات

  • جميع رواتب مصمم منتجات

Garmin مصمم منتجات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مصمم منتجات in United States الوسطية في Garmin $86K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Garmin. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
UX Designer
Olathe, KS
إجمالي سنوي
$86K
المستوى
1
الراتب الأساسي
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$18K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
0-1 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
0-1 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Garmin?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مصمم منتجات في Garmin in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $114,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Garmin لوظيفة مصمم منتجات in United States هو $84,000.

موارد أخرى

