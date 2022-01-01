دليل الشركات
Garmin
Garmin الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Garmin يتراوح من $3,575 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $258,700 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Garmin. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات إنتاج

مهندس شبكات

مهندس أنظمة

مهندس عتاد
Median $113K

مهندس عتاد مدمج

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $55.6K

مصمم المنتج
Median $86K
مدير المشاريع
Median $110K
محلل أعمال
Median $91K
تطوير الأعمال
$65.7K
كبير الموظفين
$201K
خدمة العملاء
$91.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$166K
عالم البيانات
$259K
مهندس كهربائي
$64.8K
محلل مالي
$56.7K
الموارد البشرية
$3.6K
مصمم صناعي
$71.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$69.1K
مدير المنتج
$96.5K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$75.4K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$127K
كاتب تقني
$56.7K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Garmin is عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Garmin is $91,000.

