Fullscript الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fullscript يتراوح من $55,164 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $127,104 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fullscript. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

مهندس برمجيات
L2 $86.4K
L3 $111K
L4 $88.7K
L5 $127K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم المنتج
Median $74.3K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل مالي
$61.2K

التسويق
$55.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$119K
أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Fullscript هو مهندس برمجيات at the L5 level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $127,104. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Fullscript هو $87,534.

