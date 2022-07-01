دليل الشركات
FS-ISAC
FS-ISAC الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في FS-ISAC هو $180,027 لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في FS-ISAC. آخر تحديث: 11/20/2025

محلل أمن سيبراني
$180K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في FS-ISAC هي محلل أمن سيبراني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,027. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في FS-ISAC هو $180,027.

