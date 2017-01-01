دليل الشركات
Front Row
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Front Row قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Founded in 1846, 鷹觜建設株式会社 (Takahashi Construction Co., Ltd.) is a premier construction firm headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With over 175 years of excellence, we blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Our foundation rests on three core values: respect for stakeholders, trust in our relationships, and appreciation for our heritage. We specialize in delivering comprehensive construction solutions that create meaningful value for our clients while contributing to Japan's architectural landscape. Our legacy of quality continues to shape the future of construction excellence.

    frontrowgroup.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    417
    عدد الموظفين
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Front Row

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى