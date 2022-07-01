دليل الشركات
Frida
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Frida قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    At Frida, we are on a mission to prepare all parents for the everyday unfiltered realities of parenthood by creating simple yet genius solutions to age-old challenges. Over the past 7 years, the Frida Baby brand, built from the trust we created with the cult-favorite Nose Frida, the SnotSucker, has launched over 100 items – and has spurred the recent launch of Frida Mom. Today, Frida Baby holds over a 60% share of its main category and can be found in over 35,000 stores throughout the US – including Target, Walmart, BuyBuy Baby, Nordstrom, CVS, Walgreens and of course Amazon. Plus, the brand can now be found in over 20+ countries worldwide. This past spring, Frida Baby was named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies driven by our commitment to providing parents with both product innovations and real, honest messaging.

    https://frida.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2014
    سنة التأسيس
    270
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Frida

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى