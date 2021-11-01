دليل الشركات
Fresenius
Fresenius الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fresenius يتراوح من $75,170 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $213,925 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fresenius. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
$89.6K
مدير المنتج
$156K
مدير المشاريع
$214K

مهندس برمجيات
$75.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Fresenius is مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fresenius is $122,663.

