دليل الشركات
FreeWire Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

FreeWire Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب FreeWire Technologies من $77,610 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $181,090 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في FreeWire Technologies. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $180K
الموارد البشرية
$77.6K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$133K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
مدير منتج
$181K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في FreeWire Technologies هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $181,090. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في FreeWire Technologies هو $156,330.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ FreeWire Technologies

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى