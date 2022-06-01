دليل الشركات
Fragomen
Fragomen الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Fragomen من $46,214 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,950 لمنصب قانوني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Fragomen. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
محلل أعمال
$46.2K
قانوني
$209K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Fragomen هي قانوني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Fragomen هو $140,000.

