FPT
FPT الرواتب

نطاق رواتب FPT يتراوح من $7,761 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $199,995 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في FPT. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$14.7K
مستشار إداري
$7.8K
مدير المنتج
$47.9K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$200K
مهندس حلول
$170K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في FPT هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,995. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في FPT هو $47,860.

