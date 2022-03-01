دليل الشركات
FOX الرواتب

نطاق رواتب FOX يتراوح من $71,640 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $497,500 لـ الثقة والسلامة في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في FOX. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $139K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $189K
محاسب
$89.6K

محلل أعمال
$82.4K
محلل مالي
$71.6K
مهندس عتاد
$120K
مصمم المنتج
$96.5K
مدير المنتج
$73.4K
مدير المشاريع
$109K
المبيعات
$311K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$143K
الثقة والسلامة
$498K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في FOX هو الثقة والسلامة at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $497,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في FOX هو $114,743.

موارد أخرى