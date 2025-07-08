دليل الشركات
Four Seasons Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Four Seasons Hotel من $40,300 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $104,520 لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Four Seasons Hotel. آخر تحديث: 9/4/2025

$160K

محاسب
Median $63K
مساعد إداري
$105K
خدمة العملاء
$40.3K

مدير علوم البيانات
$85.5K
التسويق
$74.6K
مصمم منتجات
$43K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Four Seasons Hotel هي مساعد إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $104,520. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Four Seasons Hotel هو $68,813.

