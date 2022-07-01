Found الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Found يتراوح من $169,150 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $358,241 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Found. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$169K
التسويق
$181K
مُوظِّف
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مهندس برمجيات
$358K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$172K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Found هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $358,241. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Found هو $180,900.

