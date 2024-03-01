دليل الشركات
Fortra
Fortra الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fortra يتراوح من $93,007 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $195,975 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fortra. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K
الموارد البشرية
$94.5K
مدير المنتج
$141K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير المشاريع
$141K
مهندس مبيعات
$93K
مهندس حلول
$196K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Fortra is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortra is $132,600.

