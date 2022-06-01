دليل الشركات
Forter
Forter الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Forter يتراوح من $64,976 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $300,900 لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Forter. آخر تحديث: 7/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $132K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$301K
محلل بيانات
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
عالم البيانات
$119K
الموارد البشرية
$155K
التسويق
$65K
مدير المنتج
$204K
مُوظِّف
$136K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$72.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$227K
الأسئلة الشائعة

