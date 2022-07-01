دليل الشركات
Foresight Sports
Foresight Sports الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Foresight Sports من $105,525 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $132,600 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Foresight Sports. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس أجهزة
$118K
مدير مشروع
$133K
مهندس برمجيات
$106K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Foresight Sports هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $132,600. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Foresight Sports هو $117,585.

