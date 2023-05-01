دليل الشركات
Fluke
Fluke الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fluke يتراوح من $13,236 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $222,063 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fluke. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$222K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$111K
مصمم المنتج
$13.2K

مدير المنتج
$183K
مدير المشاريع
$137K
مهندس برمجيات
$109K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$216K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$109K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Fluke هو الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $222,063. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Fluke هو $124,055.

