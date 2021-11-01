دليل الشركات
Flow
Flow الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Flow يتراوح من $22,612 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $218,900 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Flow. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

التسويق
$128K
مدير المنتج
$106K
مدير البرامج
$22.6K

مُوظِّف
$99.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$109K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$219K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Flow هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $218,900. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Flow هو $107,478.

