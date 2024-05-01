دليل الشركات
Florida Blue
Florida Blue الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Florida Blue من $66,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $151,900 لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Florida Blue. آخر تحديث: 10/18/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل أعمال
Median $66.5K
خبير اكتواري
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
محلل بيانات
$106K
عالم بيانات
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
مهندس حلول
$131K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Florida Blue هي Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $151,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Florida Blue هو $112,775.

