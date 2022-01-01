دليل الشركات
FIS
FIS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب FIS يتراوح من $4,250 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $341,700 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في FIS. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 1 $109K
Software Engineer 2 $102K
Senior Software Engineer $168K
Specialist Software Engineer $174K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
Median $81.1K
مدير المنتج
Median $115K

محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $10.9K
محلل بيانات
Median $125K
مهندس حلول
Median $142K

مهندس معماري بيانات

مصمم المنتج
Median $100K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $84K
تطوير الأعمال
$111K
خدمة العملاء
$4.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$342K
محلل مالي
$103K
الموارد البشرية
$63.4K
مستشار إداري
$117K
التسويق
$149K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$25.6K
مدير البرامج
$105K
مُوظِّف
$142K
مهندس مبيعات
$205K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$207K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$27.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في FIS هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $341,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في FIS هو $109,916.

