دليل الشركات
FIS
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

FIS المزايا

مقارنة

القيمة الإجمالية المقدرة: $6,036

تأمين وصحة وعافية
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Provided through BCBS

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $700

    $700 per year. Rewards given in the form of PulseCash

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by MetLife

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Face-to-face sessions, unlimited telephonic support and online tools/resources

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

    15 days

  • Paternity Leave

    15 days

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered by Nationwide

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

    1.5x base salary up to $1m

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5x base salary up to $1m

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% pay up to $3,500/w and LTD with 50%/60% pay up to $15,000/mo

    • مالي وتقاعد
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • امتيازات وخصومات
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • أخرى
  • Donation Match

  • Bike Reimbursement

    up to $20/mo for related expenses by using a bike on a way to work

  • HRA

    FIS contributes $750 if you enroll in Employee Only coverage /$1,500 for all other coverage levels

  • Prescription Drugs

    Prescription drug coverage through Express Scripts (ESI)

    • وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ FIS

    شركات ذات صلة

    • nCino
    • Cognizant
    • ADP
    • FactSet
    • Gartner
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى