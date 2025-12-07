دليل الشركات
Fireblocks
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض نجاح العملاء in Israel الوسطية في Fireblocks ₪378K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Fireblocks. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
إجمالي سنوي
$112K
المستوى
Senior
الراتب الأساسي
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$3.9K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
12 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Fireblocks?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

في Fireblocks، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة نجاح العملاء في Fireblocks in Israel تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ₪463,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Fireblocks لوظيفة نجاح العملاء in Israel هو ₪378,226.

