    File & ServeXpress, headquartered in Irving, Texas, focuses on providing attorneys with case, document and party management solutions that simplify the litigation workflow of a case. By offering electronic filing to courts, process service, secure document exchange among judges and attorneys, alert and notification tools, and a document repository, File & ServeXpress offers a complete litigation solution for the life of a case.File & ServeXpress was formed in 2012 through an acquisition of two of the pioneers of eFiling and electronic service – CaseFileXpress and File & Serve, a former LexisNexis company. The resulting combination brought together products and teams with more than 25 years of experience in legal eFiling and service delivery, forming the leader in the industry.File & ServeXpress team has successfully worked with attorneys and courts around the country to implement electronic filing, with existing eFiling and/or eService projects spanning 30 states and the District of Columbia. The current products in the File & ServeXpress portfolio include File & ServeXpress and CaseFileXpress.File & ServeXpress manages more than 82 million documents, works in 1,400 courts nationwide and has almost 200,000 registered users, Our clients include users from the top 100 Am Law firms and top 50 plaintiff firms in the country.

    http://www.fileandservexpress.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2012
    سنة التأسيس
    90
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

