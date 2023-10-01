دليل الشركات
Fermilab
Fermilab الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fermilab يتراوح من $70,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $105,000 لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fermilab. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70K
عالم البيانات
Median $74K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $105K

مساعد إداري
$105K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$78.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Fermilab هو مهندس ميكانيكي بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $105,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Fermilab هو $78,400.

