دليل الشركات
Federal Reserve Board
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Federal Reserve Board الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Federal Reserve Board يتراوح من $70,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $155,775 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Federal Reserve Board. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
Median $70K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $113K
محلل مالي
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
محلل أعمال
$114K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$156K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Board هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,775. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Board هو $113,000.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Federal Reserve Board

شركات ذات صلة

  • NASA
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Air Force
  • NASA JPL
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى