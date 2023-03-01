دليل الشركات
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Federal Reserve Bank of New York الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Federal Reserve Bank of New York يتراوح من $70,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $201,000 لـ عمليات التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Federal Reserve Bank of New York. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$71.6K
عالم البيانات
Median $70K
عمليات التسويق
$201K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Bank of New York is عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of New York is $71,640.

