Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City يتراوح من $64,675 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $105,840 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $76K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل مالي
Median $66.3K
محاسب
$78.8K

مساعد إداري
$64.7K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$89.3K
مدير المشاريع
$106K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $105,840. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City هو $77,396.

