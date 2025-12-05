دليل الشركات
يتراوح متوسط إجمالي تعويض عالم بيانات in United States في FDS Amplicare من $85K إلى $119K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في FDS Amplicare. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

$92K - $107K
United States
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
$85K$92K$107K$119K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

💰 عرض الكل الرواتب

ما هي المستويات المهنية في FDS Amplicare?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة عالم بيانات في FDS Amplicare in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $119,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في FDS Amplicare لوظيفة عالم بيانات in United States هو $85,000.

