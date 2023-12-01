دليل الشركات
Faurecia
Faurecia الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Faurecia يتراوح من $30,322 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $125,370 لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Faurecia. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

محاسب
$42.4K
عالم البيانات
$39.3K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$125K

مدير المشاريع
$50.3K
مهندس مبيعات
$37.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$30.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$87.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Faurecia هو مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $125,370. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Faurecia هو $42,416.

