Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Fast Enterprises من $66,300 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $159,200 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Fast Enterprises. آخر تحديث: 10/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات الإنتاج

استشاري إداري
Median $130K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $135K

مهندس حلول
Median $95K
عالم بيانات
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
مصمم منتجات
$66.3K
مدير منتج
$159K
مدير مشروع
$147K
مدير برنامج تقني
$159K
كاتب تقني
$90.9K
أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Fast Enterprises هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $159,200. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Fast Enterprises هو $127,000.

موارد أخرى