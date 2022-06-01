دليل الشركات
Fashion Nova
    Fashion Nova is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands in the world as one of the most-searched fashion brands on Google. Since then, we have continued to grow, launching Fashion Nova CARES, NovaKIDS, Nova Beauty, and Maven Beauty. Even more amazing launches are in the works as we speak! At Fashion Nova, we are dedicated to bringing the customer the latest trends to make them look and feel their best without the high price point. We deliver the hottest styles at lightning-fast speed, ensuring that all are included with FashionNovaCURVE and NovaMEN. Wherever our customer is, we are committed to bringing them the trends they love at the prices they love.

    2006
    600
    $100M-$250M
