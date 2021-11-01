دليل الشركات
FareHarbor الرواتب

نطاق رواتب FareHarbor يتراوح من $56,280 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $223,236 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في FareHarbor. آخر تحديث: 7/28/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$56.3K
مدير المنتج
$128K
المبيعات
$66.6K

مهندس برمجيات
$223K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$197K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في FareHarbor هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,236. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في FareHarbor هو $128,092.

