Fairview Health Services
Fairview Health Services الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Fairview Health Services يتراوح من $40,800 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $137,700 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Fairview Health Services. آخر تحديث: 7/28/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$40.8K
الموارد البشرية
$106K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$85.4K

مدير المشاريع
$138K
مهندس حلول
$45.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Fairview Health Services هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $137,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Fairview Health Services هو $85,425.

