ExxonMobil الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ExxonMobil من $3,481 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $290,000 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ExxonMobil. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
مهندس برمجيات
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم أبحاث

مهندس كيميائي
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

مهندس العمليات

مدير منتج
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
مدير مشروع
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
مدير برنامج تقني
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
تطوير الأعمال
Median $200K
عالم بيانات
Median $35.8K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $108K
التسويق
Median $237K
مهندس أجهزة
Median $140K
مصمم منتجات
Median $120K
مهندس مدني
Median $231K
محاسب
$17.6K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$136K
العمليات التجارية
$114K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$139K
محلل أعمال
$19.1K
مهندس تحكم
$171K
محلل بيانات
$26K
مهندس كهربائي
$164K
محلل مالي
$18.4K
مهندس جيولوجي
$169K
الموارد البشرية
$3.5K
استشاري إداري
$38.8K
عمليات التسويق
$149K
مدير برنامج
$181K
المبيعات
$125K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$115K
مهندس حلول
$43.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ExxonMobil هي مدير برنامج تقني at the CL28 level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $290,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ExxonMobil هو $134,342.

