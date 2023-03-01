دليل الشركات
Exxeta
Exxeta الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Exxeta من $56,964 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $98,865 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Exxeta. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $57K
مدير منتج
Median $90.4K
استشاري إداري
$98.9K

الأسئلة الشائعة

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Exxeta، استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $98,865 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Exxeta برابر $90,376 است.

