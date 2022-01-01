Extreme Networks الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Extreme Networks من $97,013 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $243,775 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Extreme Networks. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
خدمة العملاء
$97K
مهندس أجهزة
$114K

التسويق
$166K
مصمم منتجات
$211K
مدير منتج
$133K
مدير برنامج
$176K
المبيعات
$244K
مهندس مبيعات
$192K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $195K
مدير برنامج تقني
$147K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Extreme Networks er $156,225.

